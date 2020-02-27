SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing in Kolkata

india

A SpiceJet flight with 180 people on board, including crew members, made an emergency landing at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata on Wednesday after the pilot suspected a fuel leak.

The aircraft was on its way to Guwahati from Mumbai.

All passengers have been reported to be safe.

“At around 8:45 am on Wednesday, the flight’s pilot informed the air traffic control (ATC) in Kolkata of a suspected fuel leakage and that the flight needs to make an emergency landing. The flight landed around 8:58 am,” said Kaushik Bhattacharya, the director of NSCBI airport.

“We have informed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). All passengers have been deboarded. The flight is undergoing necessary maintenance. It is yet to take off,” Bhattacharya said around 11:30 am.

Such incidents of emergency landing after suspected fuel leakage are rare, said a top airport official.

Following a detailed inspection of the aircraft, experts found that the leakage was not in the fuel but in the water tank, airport officials told PTI.