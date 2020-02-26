SpiceJet plane, with 180 on board, makes emergency landing; pilot suspected fuel leakage

india

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 12:31 IST

A SpiceJet plane, with 180 passengers and crew, made an emergency landing at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata after the pilot suspected that fuel was leaking.

All passengers have been reported to be safe. The flight is yet to take off and is undergoing maintenance till reports last came in. Such incidents of emergency landing after suspected fuel leakage are rare, said a top airport official.

“At around 8:45 am on Wednesday, the flight’s pilot informed the ATC in Kolkata of a suspected fuel leakage and that the flight needs to make an emergency landing. The flight landed around 8:58 am,” said Kaushik Bhattacharya, the director of NSCBI airport.

The plane was travelling from Mumbai to Guwahati.

“We have informed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. All passengers have been deboarded. The flight is undergoing necessary maintenance. It is yet to take off,” Bhattacharya said around 11:30 am.