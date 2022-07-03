SpiceJet’s flight lands back in Delhi after crew detects smoke in cabin

New Delhi:

A SpiceJet flight (SG-2962) flying from Delhi to Jabalpur had to return to the airport minutes after take-off on Saturday after the crew noticed smoke in the cabin. The aircraft landed safely at the Delhi airport and officials said the smoke was due to oil leakage in one of the engines.

“While passing 5000ft, the crew noticed smoke in the cabin. The pilots decided to return to Delhi. Aircraft landed safely at Delhi and passengers were safely disembarked,” a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

“The aircraft, DASH8 Q400, registered as VT-SUR, was involved in air turnback due to smoke in cabin,” a Directorate General of Civil Aviation official said.

“While climbing passing 5,000ft, the crew noticed smoke in the cabin along with the lavatory smoke alarm sound. Cabin crew informed the cockpit crew of mild smoke in the cabin, but on visual check, no sign of smoke or damage was observed in the lavatory,” the official added.

However, as the aircraft continued to climb, smoke increased in the cabin and the pilots initiated a turnback.

“Aircraft levelled off at FL150 and an air turnback was initiated. Delhi air traffic control was informed about the situation and Mayday was declared. The flight landed safely,” an Airports Authority of India (AAI) official said.

“Passengers were evacuated on the taxiway in coordination with the ATC,” the official added.

“There was oil leakage from the engine number one. This probably caused smoke in the cabin,” said a Delhi airport official.

“We are studying the case to set things right. It is a technical problem that needs resolution,” the DGCA official said.