‘Spoiling India's image': Union minister Shivraj Chouhan dubs Rahul Gandhi's US visit as ‘anti-national’

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday attacked Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for his visit to the United States, saying that his comments are "spoiling the image" of India on foreign soil. He also said that Gandhi's remarks in the US were "anti-national", and that no patrior can indulge in such acts.

This comes after Rahul Gandhi addressed the Indian diaspora in Dallas on Sunday. The Leader of Opposition said during his address that love, respect and humility are missing from Indian politics, and also criticised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for "believing that India is one idea".

During an interaction with students at the University of Texas in Dallas, Gandhi also underscored the need to focus on manufacturing in India, saying India, the US and other countries in the West are facing the problem of unemployment while China is not as it is dominating global production.

Attacking Gandhi on his remarks, Chouhan said on Monday, “Rahul Gandhi is leader of opposition (in the Lok Sabha) and the LoP is answerable to the nation. Spoiling the country's image abroad amounts to an anti-national act and no patriot indulges in such acts.”

He also said that the Raebareli MP is frustrated after the Congress party lost in the Lok Sabha elections which is why he is blurting out such statements. Hitting out at the former Congress president, Chouhan said the RSS had created lakhs of dedicated workers who have devoted their life for India.

The Union agriculture minister said, “When I went to America when Manmohan Singh was the prime minister, I was asked whether the Indian premier was an under-achiever. At the time, I had responded that India's PM can never be an under-achiever.”

He also slammed Gandhi for saying that everything in India is “Made in China,” saying that such remarks disrespect the workforce of the nation.

On Gandhi's statement that no one is afraid of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chouhan said that this was indeed true "since people love Modi ji and that is why they have made him PM for a third consecutive time".

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge backed Rahul Gandhi's remarks in US, saying that the LoP never insulted India and will never do so. Kharge further said that BJP needs an excuse to bring up such issues.

(With inputs from PTI)