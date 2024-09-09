‘Rahul promotes China, undermines India’: Himanta Biswa Sarma on Lok Sabha leader of opposition's remarks in US

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday slammed leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his remarks at the University of Texas in Dallas in United States. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (L) and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (R)

Addressing the gathering, Gandhi said,"The West has an employment problem. India has an employment problem... But many countries in the world don't have an employment problem. China certainly doesn't have an employment problem. Vietnam doesn't have an employment problem."

“If you look at the United States in the 1940s, 50s and 60s, they were the centre of global production. Anything that was made, (be it) cars, washing machines (or) TVs, all was made in the United States. Production moved from the United States. It went to Korea and it went to Japan. Eventually, it went to China. If you look today, China is dominating global production,” PTI quoted the Congress leader.



Hitting out at Gandhi, the Assam CM said,"Rahul Gandhi promotes China in various ways. Undermining India, he tries to project China as the best nation. But, there is no democracy and no religious freedom for people in China. But, Gandhi doesn’t talk about them."



BJP calls Rahul Gandhi a ‘black spot on democracy’

Not just Sarma, several BJP leaders have slammed Gandhi, accusing him of “tarnishing India's image” abroad.



“Have you ever heard that George Bush, Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and Biden, ever spoke ill of America after going to some other country? They never said bad things about their own country. But Rahul Gandhi can do this, he is doing this. Rahul Gandhi is lying without knowing the country, the Prime Minister and the RSS,” BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said.



“Rahul Gandhi is a part-time leader. After becoming LoP, he has responsibility on his shoulders that the public has given him. He is a black spot on democracy. He doesn't even know what to say on foreign land. He could not say a word against China. He portrays India as a weak entity,” ANI quoted BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia as saying.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)