Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya reacts to Rohit Sharma 'body shaming' row: 'Outright pathetic'

Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday condemned the recent remarks made by Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed on Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma's fitness, calling it “outright pathetic." Congress and TMC should leave sportspersons alone, Mandaviya said.(Sansad TV)

Expressing his disapproval over Shama's "fat" comment on Sharma, Mandaviya urged political parties to stay out of athletes’ professional lives and respect their efforts.

"Congress and TMC should leave sportspersons alone as they are fully capable of handling their professional lives,' Mandaviya wrote on X.

“Remarks made by leaders from these parties, indulging in body shaming and questioning an athlete’s place in the team, are not only deeply shameful but also outright pathetic. Such comments undermine the hard work and sacrifices that our sportspersons make to represent the country on the global stage,” he added.

Rohit Sharma 'body shaming' row: What Congress's Shama Mohamed said?

Congress leader Shama Mohamed, in a now-deleted social media post, called Indian cricket captain and veteran sportsman Rohit Sharma fat, adding that he needs to lose weight.

She even went on to call Sharma “the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had!”

"@ImRo45 is fat for a sportsman! Need to lose weight! And of course, the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had!" the post, which has now been taken down, read.

The post ignited criticism from several politicians as well as social media users who attacked the Congress party.

Congress leader Shama Mohamed issues clarification

Speaking on her post, Shama told ANI that it was a "generic" tweet about the fitness of a sportsperson.

"It was not body-shaming. I always believed a sports person should be fit, and I felt he was a bit overweight, so I just tweeted about that. I have been attacked for no reason. When I compared him with previous captains, I put in a statement. I have the right. What is wrong in saying that? It is a democracy," she said.

Congress party's stance on Rohit Sharma 'body shaming' row

Meanwhile, the Congress party distanced itself from Shama Mohamed's remarks on Indian Cricket Team Captain Rohit Sharma following the backlash.

In an X post, Congress leader Pawan Khera said that Shama's remarks do not reflect the party's position.

"Shama Mohammed, National Spokesperson of the Indian National Congress, made certain remarks about a cricketing legend that do not reflect the party's position. She has been asked to delete the concerned social media posts from X and has been advised to exercise greater caution in the future," Khera said.

"The Indian National Congress holds the contributions of sporting icons in the highest regard and does not endorse any statements that undermine their legacy," the Congress leader added.