Spurt in militancy exposes Centre’s claims on Article 370: Farooq Abdullah

Former chief minister of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state and leader of the J&K National Conference party Farooq Abdullah on Monday targeted the Union government over the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution. He said the recent “spurt” in militancy has exposed the Centre’s claims that terror would end after revoking the law.

“Least to speak about ending militancy, it is on the rise, and home minister Amit Shah needs to answer why. Spurt in militancy across Jammu and Kashmir exposes the claims of the Centre that terror would end after revocation of Article 370,” Abdullah was quoted as saying at a rally in Poonch by news agency PTI.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre bifurcated the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh -- after revoking the Article 370, which granted special status to the state.

He also expressed doubts about the return of peace to the UT because of the “ill-conceived” policies of the Centre, while urging people to maintain amity and brotherhood.

Stating that his party has been facing these challenges since its inception by pursuing secularism and democracy, the former chief minister said, “This has been the strength of this party in a diverse place like Jammu and Kashmir, which has maintained its glorious ethos in the most testing times.”

Warning against elements deployed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to create suspicion in the minds of the public about religion, he said, “This atmosphere is aimed at polarisation to garner votes. This is the tested tool of those who want to remain in power at all costs.”

The senior leader had also pitched for dialogue between India and Pakistan on Sunday, to which Union home minister Amit Shah had responded on Monday that he would rather talk to the people and the youth of the valley.

