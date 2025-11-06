Spy camera found inside women's hostel bathroom in Tamil Nadu; 2 held

A woman and her male friend from Bengaluru were arrested on a charge of installing a hidden camera in a bathroom of women’s hostel in Nagamangalam in Hosur, police said on Thursday. The camera was installed on November 2 in the bathroom of a room occupied by women from northern states. (Pixabay/Representative)

Hundreds of women employees of the Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd facility at Nagamangalam in Krishnagiri district staged a protest after a hidden camera was discovered inside a bathroom in the company’s hostel named Vidiyal Residency.

The 11th floor structure has eight blocks and provides accommodation to over 6,000 women. A 22-year-old Neelukumari Gupta from Odisha, who was an employee of the company’s facility in Nagamangalam, had stayed at the hostel. She had installed the device at the instigation of her male friend, Santhosh (25).

According to superintendent of police P Thangadurai, Santhosh was arrested by the police team from Udanapalli on November 5 from Bengaluru.

The camera was installed on November 2 in the bathroom of a room occupied by women from northern states, where Neelukumari also stayed, he said in a statement.

Following the protest by the women employees, Hosur Additional Collector Aakriti Sethi and the Superintendent of Police, arrived at the spot and held discussion with them and assured of ensuring safety.

Police had to pacify parents of women workers who had gathered in large numbers at the hostel on Wednesday.

Women police have been deployed to thoroughly check the premise to ascertain if hidden cameras were installed elsewhere, the official said.