Thiruvananthapuram, The famous Murajapam–Lakshadweepam festival at the Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple here will begin on November 20, temple officials said on Tuesday. Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple set for grand 'Murajapam' ritual

'Murajapam' is a 56-day ritual held once every six years at the temple.

It involves the continuous chanting of the Vedas and the Vishnu Sahasranamam .

The festival culminates with the 'Lakshadeepam' on Makara Sankrama day, , a grand event during which the temple will be illuminated with one lakh oil lamps.

Held once every six years, the festival features Vedic experts from across the country rendering the four Vedas continuously for 56 days. The festival ends with the symbolic lighting of one lakh mud lamps on the temple premises.

A 'Jalajapam' will also be organised at the ceremonial temple pond for 48 days, from 6 am to 7 pm, as part of the festival.

Prince Aditya Varma of the Travancore royal family said that more than 25,000 people participated in the festival last time, and that this year the crowd will be managed with restrictions due to fire hazards and other security considerations.

"Every day after the Murajapam, a Muraseeveli, a ceremonious parade of Lord Anandapadmanabha, will be held at 8.30 pm, during which the idol will be carried in different specially designed vehicles," he said.

Vedic experts from Sringeri, Udupi, Uthradi madam and Kancheepuram will be participating in the Murajapam, and elaborate arrangements have been made to welcome the pundits, he said.

The Chinna Jeeyar Swamigal from Hyderabad will participate in the japam on November 21.

A 'Vedamandapam' will be erected on the East Nada of the temple, and cultural programmes by leading Indian artistes will be organised on the temple premises from November 20 to January 10.

Actor Rana Daggubati will inaugurate the cultural programmes on November 20.

Anizham Thirunal Marthanda Varma, the founder of the Kingdom of Travancore, instituted the Murajapam–Lakshadweepam festival at the temple and decreed that it be held once every six years.

The organisers said they aspire to make the Murajapam–Lakshadweepam festival the Kumbh Mela of the South in future editions.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.