Sri Sri Ravi Shankar backs ‘One Nation One Election’, says repeated elections ‘force candidates to…’

Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Tuesday backed the ‘One Nation One Election’ bill, saying that it can pave the road for a more efficient and prosperous India. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said that ONOE can pave the road for a more efficient and prosperous India.(HT File Photo)

The constitutional amendment bills to conduct Lok Sabha and assembly elections simultaneously was tabled in the Parliament by union law and justice minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

After being introduced in the Lok Sabha, the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024 and 'The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was sent to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for a detailed discussion.

The founder of the Art of Living reacted to the bill and said that election is the “very soul of any democracy”.

“The freedom to criticize, engage in rhetoric, and even resort to mudslinging is an inherent part of the electoral process. Such practices, though contentious, can contribute to a healthy and informed democracy,” Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was quoted as saying by ANI.

However, he said, election campaigns must have restricted timeframes to ensure the effective functioning of a government.

Backing the proposal of simultaneous polls, the spiritual guru said that repeated elections “force candidates to continually make new and impractical promises, offer economic freebies and carve out populist policies aimed solely at attracting votes”.

He said that such a process damages public faith in politicians, which results in a decline in the respect and dignity leaders “once commanded”.

“Voters begin to perceive politicians as only appearing during elections, further damaging trust. Such short-term measures compromise long-term development and lead to fiscal instability. This trend Is unsustainable and detrimental to a nation striving for prosperity,” the spiritual leader added.

However, in case of ONOE, by ensuring accountability, reducing resources’ wastage, and fostering trust in leadership, this “approach can pave the way for a more efficient and prosperous India”.

“With a single, synchronised election, leaders will have ample time to focus on developmental issues and fulfil their mandates rather than being perpetually engaged in electoral activities. At the same time, it will also encourage voters to make informed choices,” Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said.

The ‘One Nation One Election’ bill, proposed by the committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind, argued that holding frequent elections each year negatively impacts the economy, polity, and society.

It recommended reinstating the conduction of simultaneous elections to tackle it.