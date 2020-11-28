SSB jawan from MP found dead in Uttarakhand’s Champawat

india

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 00:20 IST

A Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawan was found dead under mysterious circumstances at the SSB campus in Champawat district on Friday morning, police said.

The deceased was identified as one Vinod Panwar, a resident of Madhya Pradesh. He was attached with the 5th battalion of SSB in Champawat, police said .

Superintendent of Police, Champawat, Lokeshwar Singh formed four teams to investigate the case after receiving information about the incident.

“In the initial probe, it has been found that he was a habitual drinker and often used to be absent from duty. On Thursday night too, he drank heavily and sneaked into SSB campus where he then tried to hide in a four-story building,” Singh said.

“It is likely that he fell down from it on the ground in an inebriated condition and died. Four teams have been formed for a probe in the case, in which one would investigate the CCTV footage of the campus, another will question people related to the case, third will probe his mobile location data and fourth one will collect the forensic evidence,” he said.

The SP also informed that the police have informed his family members about the incident. “The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and investigation is on.”

Army jawan from Pauri Garhwal dies in J&K

A 39-year-old army jawan from Pauri Garhwal district, Subedar Swatantra Singh, died in cross border firing by Pakistan in a ceasefire violation in Poonch sector of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) on Thursday.

Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Governor Baby Rani Maurya and other officials expressed their condolences to Singh’s family members on the loss.

CM Rawat while offering his condolences on social media said, “Singh showed exemplary valour and courage while laying down his life for the country. We are proud of him but at the same time saddened for his family members on this loss.”

“TheUttarakhand government is standing with his family members and our prayers are with them,” he said.

Governor Baby Rani Maurya too offered her condolences to Singh’s family members and said, “We all are proud of him as he made the supreme sacrifice for the country. Our prayers are with his family members in this moment of sorrow.”