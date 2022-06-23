'S***show': Swara Bhasker on Maharashtra turmoil; Simi Garewal praises Uddhav

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker commented on the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra and questioned the need of electing a government, as the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress is facing a major rebellion. Terming the political drama an unrelenting 's**tshow, the actor tweeted, "Hum vote detey hi kyun Hain.. Elections ki jagah ‘Bumper Sale’ lagaa doh har 5 saal..(why do we even vote. Replace elections with 'Bumper Sale' every 5 years." Also Read: Maharashtra rebel Shinde's faction grows stronger. 'In touch with 20 MLAs'- Sena

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow LIVE updates of Maharashtra political crisis

Yesteryear actor and host of famous talk show 'Rendezvous with Simi Garewal', Simi Garewal came out in support of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray amid the political crisis and praised Thackeray's "dignity and integrity". "Because he has no greed for power, he doesn't play wily political games. It's rare to find a leader of such dignity & integrity as @uddhavthackeray," Simi Garewal tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the support of around 40 MLAs, Shiv Sainik Eknath Shinde has declared a rebellion against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. While the rebel leaders are camping in Guwahati, hectic parleys are being held in Mumbai among the Sena, NCP and Congress leaders. After an emotional address on Wednesday, Uddhav Thackeray vacated his CM's residence in south Mumbai and moved to his family residence in suburban Bandra along with his wife Rashmi Thackeray and sons Aaditya Thackeray and Tejas Thackeray.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday claimed he is in touch with 20 MLAs from the Eknath Shinde camp. "I won't talk about any camp, I will talk about my party. Our party is strong even to this day...About 20 MLAs are in touch with us...when they come to Mumbai, you will get to know...will soon be revealed, in what circumstances, pressure these MLAs left us," said Raut.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON