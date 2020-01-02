Stage set for PM Modi’s two day visit to Karnataka

india

The stage is set for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Karnataka on Thursday and Friday. The PM will land at the Yelahanka Airforce Base on Thursday afternoon and take a chopper to Tumkuru to pay his respects at the famous Siddaganga Mutt.

Modi is expected to unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone for a memorial museum of late Shri Shri Shivakumar Swamiji and interact with students.

“PM Modi will first perform puja at the place where the 111-year-old seer is laid to rest and then he will interact with the students of the mutt,” said union minister for parliamentary affairs Pralhad Joshi in Tumkuru.

A PMO release said the Prime Minister will offer prayers and plant a sapling at the mutt.

Later in the day, he is expected to address farmers at Government Junior College grounds and announce the transfer of funds under PM Krishi Samman Nidhi to six crore farmer families for the years 2016-17 and 2017-18. Apart from this, he will also distribute Krishi Karman awards to various innovative farmers and may also launch a slew of welfare schemes.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has indicated that there would be at least 1.5 lakh farmers present to hear the PM.

In the evening, the PM will come back to Bengaluru to participate at an event of young scientists at the Aeronautical Development Establishment of Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO).

Modi will dedicate five DRDO Young Scientists Laboratories to the nation at the event which is likely to give a boost to indigenous research capabilities in the defence sector, said the PMO.

He will be accompanied by Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy.

The event is being held in the backdrop of Prime Minister’s idea floated five years ago to identify at least five DRDO labs for innovation by young scientists under 35 years of age.

On Friday, PM Modi will inaugurate the seven-day long Indian Science Congress, marking its 107th edition, at the University of Agricultural Science campus in Bengaluru before flying back to Delhi.

Indian Science Congress brings together leading scientists, researchers and science enthusiasts from different parts of the nation.

Flying of drones have been barred in the two cities ahead of the PM’s visit due to security reasons.