Home / India News / 'Staggered show timings, 50% seating capacity': Govt issues guidelines for reopening movie theatres

‘Staggered show timings, 50% seating capacity’: Govt issues guidelines for reopening movie theatres

Show timings of the screenings will also be staggered and a sufficient number of box office counters shall be opened to avoid overcrowding, the ministry has said. They have also advised the audience to avoid movement during the intermission.

india Updated: Oct 06, 2020 11:51 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Movie theatres will open on October 15, 2020.
Movie theatres will open on October 15, 2020. (Reuters File Photo )
         

The Centre on Tuesday issued guidelines regarding the operations at cinemas and multiplexes that are set to reopen from October 15 after remaining shut for more than six months in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the new guidelines issued by the Union ministry of information and broadcasting, cinema halls are allowed to operate with 50% occupancy so as to maintain adequate physical distance between people. “Seats not to be occupied” have to be marked for the purpose.

Show timings of the screenings will also be staggered and a sufficient number of box office counters shall be opened to avoid overcrowding, the ministry has said. They have also advised the audience to avoid movement during the intermission.

People have been encouraged to use digital modes of payment at the theatre. Advance booking has also been enabled to ensure there is no rush at the counters, which will remain open throughout the day, the government said. Floor markers will be used at the box office counters to ensure social distancing.

The Centre has advised people to install and use the Arogya Setu app. Hand wash and hand sanitizers will be made available at the multiplexes and people will undergo thermal screening before entering, only those who are asymptomatic will be allowed inside. They need to self-monitor their health and report in case of any illness. People’s contact details will be taken to facilitate contact tracing, the I&B ministry said.

There will be multiple sale counters for food and beverages. People will be allowed to carry only packed food and no delivery will be permitted inside the auditorium, it added.

Also, the theatres need to set the air conditioner’s temperature between 24 degrees and 30 degrees Celcius. They are also required to make public announcements about wearing marks, social distancing and hand hygiene before and after the screening and during the interval.

