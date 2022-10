Stalin disburses claims under crop insurance

Chennai

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Tuesday launched the disbursal of claims to the tune of ₹481 crore under the crop insurance scheme to 443,000 farmers in the State for 2021-22 fiscal.

About 10 farmers from various districts, who incurred crop loss, received the cheques for the insurance claims from the Chief Minister at a function held at the State Secretariat here.

The State government has sanctioned ₹2,057 crore as State subsidy for the crop insurance scheme for the current financial year and so far 85,597 farmers have taken insurance for crops raised on a total extent of 63,331 acres, an official release here said.

Tamil Nadu had set a record by producing 1.22 million metric tons paddy during 2021-22 financial year. The Prime Minister’s crop insurance scheme for 2021-22 has been implemented in 37 districts under 14 packages through the Agricultural Insurance Company and IFFCO-Tokio General Insurance Corporation.

In 2021-2022, 2.6 million farmers have registered under the scheme to insure the crops cultivated on about 4.07 million acres. About ₹18 crore has been provided as compensation for Kuruvai (Kharif) season benefitting 21,125 farmers. During the Sambha period for paddy, cotton, maize and onion, the government had provided an insurance subsidy of ₹1,338.89 crore to the insurance firms for 2021-2022. As a result, the government has taken special measures to facilitate the quick disbursal of compensation to farmers and a total of ₹481 crore has been sanctioned for 4,42,734 farmers, the release added.