Home / India News / Stalin disburses claims under crop insurance

Stalin disburses claims under crop insurance

india news
Updated on Oct 12, 2022 12:38 AM IST

The state government has sanctioned ₹2,057 crore as State subsidy for the crop insurance scheme for the current financial year and so far 85,597 farmers have taken insurance for crops raised on a total extent of 63,331 acres, an official release said

About 10 farmers from various districts, who incurred crop loss, received the cheques for the insurance claims from chief minister M K Stalin at a function held at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat. (PTI)
About 10 farmers from various districts, who incurred crop loss, received the cheques for the insurance claims from chief minister M K Stalin at a function held at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat. (PTI)
ByPress Trust of India

Chennai

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Tuesday launched the disbursal of claims to the tune of 481 crore under the crop insurance scheme to 443,000 farmers in the State for 2021-22 fiscal.

About 10 farmers from various districts, who incurred crop loss, received the cheques for the insurance claims from the Chief Minister at a function held at the State Secretariat here.

The State government has sanctioned 2,057 crore as State subsidy for the crop insurance scheme for the current financial year and so far 85,597 farmers have taken insurance for crops raised on a total extent of 63,331 acres, an official release here said.

Tamil Nadu had set a record by producing 1.22 million metric tons paddy during 2021-22 financial year. The Prime Minister’s crop insurance scheme for 2021-22 has been implemented in 37 districts under 14 packages through the Agricultural Insurance Company and IFFCO-Tokio General Insurance Corporation.

In 2021-2022, 2.6 million farmers have registered under the scheme to insure the crops cultivated on about 4.07 million acres. About 18 crore has been provided as compensation for Kuruvai (Kharif) season benefitting 21,125 farmers. During the Sambha period for paddy, cotton, maize and onion, the government had provided an insurance subsidy of 1,338.89 crore to the insurance firms for 2021-2022. As a result, the government has taken special measures to facilitate the quick disbursal of compensation to farmers and a total of 481 crore has been sanctioned for 4,42,734 farmers, the release added.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out