Stalin discharged from hospital

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin was discharged from the city’s Apollo Hospital on Sunday evening a week after he was admitted to the hospital. Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin was discharged from the city’s Apollo Hospital on Sunday evening a week after he was admitted to the hospital (File photo)

The chief minister, “has been declared fit for discharge, after successfully recovering from the therapeutic procedure done by an expert team under Dr G Sengottuvelu,” the hospital said in a statement released at 5.20 pm following which the government released videos of Stalin walking out of the hospital. Dr BG Anil, director medical services, in the statement added that Stalin has been “advised to resume his normal routine after three days.”

Stalin has been working from the hospital during the past week. His cabinet ministers have been holding discussions with him at the hospital and via video conferencing. Stalin was admitted to the hospital on July 21 morning complaining of “mild giddiness”. On July 24, the hospital said in its health bulletin that investigations revealed that symptoms of mild giddiness were due to “variations in heart rate.” Based on interventional cardiologist Dr G Sengottuvelu’s opinion, the chief minister underwent a therapeutic procedure to “correct these variations…The diagnostic Angiogram done today was normal,” the hospital said on July 24 afternoon.

After returning home, Stalin in a post on X, thanked all political leaders and others for wishing him well during his hospital stay.

“To the doctors, nurses, and everyone who provided excellent treatment and supported my swift recovery in the hospital -- once again, my love and gratitude. I will forever continue my duty to serve you with dedication,” Stalin said.

On Sunday morning, Stalin tweeted a wish for Uddhav Thackeray’s birthday and urged him to continue his “bold resistance to Hindi imposition” and defend federalism.