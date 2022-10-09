Home / India News / Stalin elected as DMK chief for second term

Stalin elected as DMK chief for second term

Published on Oct 09, 2022 11:55 AM IST

Senior DMK leaders Durai Murugan and TR Baalu were elected unopposed as general secretary and treasurer, respectively

Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK president M K Stalin (File Photo/PTI)
ByHT Correspondent

Tamil Nadu chief minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M K Stalin was elected to the top party post for a second consecutive term at its general council meeting in Chennai on Sunday.

Similarly, senior leaders Durai Murugan and TR Baalu were elected unopposed as general secretary and treasurer, respectively.

The trio were the only ones who filed nominations to their respective posts on October 7. K N Nehru has been made the principal secretary of the party.

Significantly, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi has been elevated as deputy general secretary from her post as the head of the DMK’s women’s wing.

She is now among the five deputy general secretaries, besides Periyasamy, K Ponmudy, A Raja and Anthiyur Selvaraj.

Stalin was chosen as the DMK’s president on August 28, 2018 following the death of his father and the incumbent M Karunanidhi on August 7.

Since then the DMK has had successive electoral victories in 2019 parliamentary elections and 2021 assembly elections which brought the party back to power in Tamil Nadu after a decade and the local body elections last year and this year.

The DMK has been conducting intra-party elections for various posts and the process concluded at the end of September.

