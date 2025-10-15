Stalin holds meeting to draft Bill on SoP for political gatherings after Karur tragedy

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief MinisterM K Stalin held a meeting at his residence Tuesday night with senior lawyers including N R Elango to discuss a Bill to be tabled in the brief legislative assembly session that began on earlier in the day and those in the know of the matter said that a draft is being drawn up on Standard Operating Procedures (SoP) for all political parties in Tamil Nadu to be followed while conducting public rallies, meetings and gatherings. This comes a day after the Supreme Court transferred the probe of the Karur stampede that killed 41people at actor-politician Vijay’s rally to the CBI from Tamil Nadu’s Madras HC court appointed SIT. Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin leaves after attending the Assembly session at Fort St. George in Chennai on Tuesday. (PTI PHOTO)

“A Bill on Standard Operating Procedures (SoP) for political meetings in public is being drafted,” said an official in the chief minister’s office. “The chief minister would urge all parties to adopt the Bill so it can be passed and sent to the Governor for his assent.” At the time of writing, the state government had not disclosed details of the meeting.

Earlier in the day Tamil Nadu in a special assembly session adopted a resolution mourning the 41 people who died in the Karur stampede. All MLAs including from the ruling DMK, opposition AIADMK and BJP observed two-minutes silence for the victims of the stampede that had occurred on the night of September 27 at the rally of Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) headed by Vijay. The session will conclude on October 17 and the supplementary budget estimates are also expected to be tabled during this short session.

Stalin had earlier on October 4 assured a long term strategy to be followed while organising large crowds for political public meetings by coming up with an SoP for political public meetings without resorting to political blame game. “That will become a model that can be followed not only by Tamil Nadu but across India,” he had said.