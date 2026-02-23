Stalin Jr's big claim after Mamata's name floated: INDIA bloc leadership up for new debate?
Son's push for MK Stalin’s national role follows backing for West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to take the reins of the alliance.
The question of who leads the INDIA bloc has been reignited following assertions from the DMK leadership and a series of proposals from political figures, including those who’ve been with alliance leader Congress. Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin set the stage on Monday, February 23, by pitching his father, chief minister MK Stalin, as a national leader.
Speaking in Coimbatore, Udhayanidhi Stalin asserted, "MK Stalin is a leader who guides not just Tamil Nadu but the entire country. Several opposition leaders across India believe that a democratic battle against the BJP must be led under MK Stalin's leadership". These remarks come as the DMK prepares for seat-sharing talks with the Congress, a junior partner for the Tamil Nadu assembly polls.
This push for MK Stalin’s national role follows a proposal for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take the reins of the alliance.
Both Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are set for elections this year.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was made convener of the alliance before the 2024 Lok Sabha election, but equations have not remained the same.
Sanjaya Baru, former media adviser to Manmohan Singh, recently argued that Banerjee, as a "totally self-made, first-generation leader”, stands apart from her peers. Baru noted that "repeating the Sonia Gandhi-Manmohan Singh model with Rahul Gandhi-Mallikarjun Kharge has not helped" in tackling the BJP.
He emphasised the strategic value of a female leader, stating, "an Opposition alliance led by a woman political leader, that too one who symbolises independent womanhood, can make a dent into the BJP’s more recently acquired women’s vote base". Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sagarika Ghose bolstered this claim, describing it as "an idea whose time has come".
The debate was further complicated by ex-Congressman and former Union minister Mani Shankar Aiyar, who also threw his weight behind the Tamil Nadu CM. Aiyar said on Monday that Stalin is the "best-suited" to be the convenor of the INDIA bloc, asserting that "a smaller partner in the saddle would be a better assurance of alliance unity than a dominant one".
Aiyar even argued that Stalin’s leadership is essential for Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s future prospects.
"Rahul Gandhi can become the PM of India, provided there is somebody to spend all his time consolidating the INDIA bloc," Aiyar earlier told news agency ANI. He added that Stalin "has the great virtue that he won't stand in the way of Rahul Gandhi becoming the PM". According to Aiyar, with the 2029 general elections as the ultimate goal, "no one is better-suited to lead the INDIA bloc than MK Stalin".
This advocacy triggered a firestorm within the Congress, which has moved to distance itself from Aiyar and his comments, though it did not address the leadership question as such.
Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala launched a scathing attack on Aiyar, labeling him a "hired voice" with no standing in the party. "Mani Shankar Aiyar and others like him are people whose time is over. They have no role in this party. They are not part of this party," Chennithala told news agency PTI.
The friction intensified after Aiyar, during a visit to Kerala, predicted that the CPI(M)-led LDF would retain power in the state against Congress-led UDF.
Aiyar later launched personal attacks on other leaders, branding Congress MP Shashi Tharoor an "unprincipled careerist" and calling party general secretary KC Venugopal a "rowdy" — both are from pol-bound Kerala.
Amidst this jockeying, MK Stalin has maintained a posture of defiance against the Narendra Modi-led BJP/NDA regime. Speaking in Madurai, he claimed that the Union government "feared" the DMK due to its grassroots strength. "The DMK is a party that was formed by the people and for the people... That is why there is a fear that if they touch us, Tamil Nadu will strike back in response," Stalin stated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAarish Chhabra
Aarish Chhabra is an Associate Editor with the Hindustan Times online team, writing news reports and explanatory articles, besides overseeing coverage for the website. His career spans nearly two decades across India's most respected newsrooms in print, digital, and broadcast. He has reported, written, and edited across formats — from breaking news and live election coverage, to analytical long-reads and cultural commentary — building a body of work that reflects both editorial rigour and a deep curiosity about the society he writes for. Aarish studied English literature, sociology and history, besides journalism, at Panjab University, Chandigarh, and started his career in that city, eventually moving to Delhi. He is also the author of ‘The Big Small Town: How Life Looks from Chandigarh’, a collection of critical essays originally serialised as a weekly column in the Hindustan Times, examining the culture and politics of a city that is far more than its famous architecture — and, in doing so, holding up a mirror to modern India. In stints at the BBC, The Indian Express, NDTV, and Jagran New Media, he worked across formats and languages; mainly English, also Hindi and Punjabi. He was part of the crack team for the BBC Explainer project replicated across the world by the broadcaster. At Jagran, he developed editorial guides and trained journalists on integrity and content quality. He has also worked at the intersection of journalism and education. At the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad, he developed a website that simplified academic research in management. At Bennett University's Times School of Media in Noida, he taught students the craft of digital journalism: from newsgathering and writing, to social media strategy and video storytelling. Having moved from a small town to a bigger town to a mega city for education and work, his intellectual passions lie at the intersection of society, politics, and popular culture — a perspective that informs both his writing and his view of the world. When not working, he is constantly reading long-form journalism or watching brainrot content, sometimes both at the same time.Read More