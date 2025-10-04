Chennai: BJP is a washing machine for tainted politicians, said TN chief minister M K Stalin on Friday while also accusing the national party of being blood suckers for survival and also condemning the NDA delegation for conducting a parallel probe on the Karur stampede. Stalin lashes out at BJP, slams stampede probe

The CM who is also the president of the DMK criticised TN’s main opposition AIADMK’s general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) for re-joining the BJP ahead of the next year’s assembly elections in the state especially when the national party is implementing the vision of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Stalin further said that the BJP and AIADMK have nothing in common including ideology and people’s welfare and that EPS re-joined the alliance to protect himself with the help of the national party’s power. “All those who have committed something wrong, take refuge in the BJP to escape from their actions,” Stalin said. “BJP is like a washing machine. And, Edappadi Palanisamy has jumped into this washing machine assuming that he will come out as a man with integrity but the BJP is using him to go on public rallies, gatherings, and streets to gather people. That’s BJP’s assignment to EPS. And, he is being their puppet. No one who cares about TN’s welfare will join with the BJP. Because the BJP is nothing but the political arm and power centre that enforces the divisive policies of the RSS across the country.”

Stalin made these statements while speaking at TN’s Ramanathapuram district where he announced infrastructure projects for the locality. “BJP is in a position where they will suck anyone’s blood for their survival. BJP’s intention is to take away states’ rights, autonomy and to entirely make states disappear,” Stalin said, reiterating his stance that the BJP-led Union government is anti-federal.

A day ago Stalin said that it was a dishonour to Mahatma Gandhi and India’s secularism when the Union government issued a special postage stamp and a commemorative ₹100 coin to mark the centenary year of the RSS on October 2.

Stalin also broke his silence on the NDA delegation of 8 MPs for conducting a parallel probe on the Karur stampede that killed 41 people at Vijay’s TVK rally on September 27 night. “When Tamil Nadu was struck by three major disasters, affecting thousands of people, the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, neither visited nor provided any funds. But now, she immediately rushes to Karur,” Stalin said. “The BJP, which did not send inquiry commissions for the Manipur riots, Gujarat incidents, or the Kumbh Mela deaths, is now promptly sending a team to Karur, not out of any genuine concern for Tamil Nadu, but simply because elections are due next year.”

The CM was speaking in Ramanathapuram while the Madurai bench of the Madras high court was hearing a batch of pleas seeking a CBI probe into the stampede. Vijay’s TVK also moved court alleging a political conspiracy by the ruling DMK hinting at a sabotage which the state has rebutted. Hours after the stampede Stalin rushed to Karur while announcing that retired justice Aruna Jagadeesan will investigate the stampede while Vijay was criticised for not meeting grieving families and speaking about the incident in a video message three days after the incident. Police have booked four TVK leaders in the case and two have been arrested. Meanwhile, the NDA delegation which includes Anurag Thakur, Tejasvi Surya and Hema Malini has proposed a probe by a sitting Supreme Court judge.

In response to Stalin, AIADMK’s spokesperson Kovai Sathyan said that Stalin was losing control of his government and hence resorting to personal attacks against EPS. “He can’t speak without reading from a paper chit. He is unable to take control of the situation or accept responsibility, so he is showing his frustration by making personal remarks against our leader,” the Sathyan said.

