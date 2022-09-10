Stalin rubbishes EPS’s claim on DMK MLAs

Chennai: Breaking his silence over AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami’s claim that 10 ruling party MLAs were in touch with him, DMK president and chief minister M K Stalin on Friday said the leader of the opposition was “spreading rumours”.

Stalin said a person who holds a “temporary post” in his own party has no right to criticise another political party.

“It’s a comedy,” Stalin said. “Edappadi Palaniswami is saying that DMK MLAs are speaking to him. When his own MLAs aren’t talking to him, he’s spreading rumours that our MLAs are talking to him.”

Stalin’s reaction came while he was speaking during a wedding event in the family of commercial taxes minister P Moorthy in Madurai district.

Stalin said the AIADMK has lost all elections since J Jayalalithaa’s death in December 2016. “Today, the AIADMK party is split into two between OPS and EPS. There are two factions,” he said. “EPS is holding only a temporary post and from that position what right does he have to criticise another party? To show that he also exists, he’s making up such comical stories.”

Stalin told his party cadre not to be concerned over such statements. “Let’s not be bothered by such lies. We have been elected to do good and let’s focus on that.” He said that people have more trust in the DMK government now than they did when the party was elected in May 2021.

On Wednesday, EPS described the DMK as a corporate company and a family party. “10 MLAs from the DMK are speaking with me,” he said which the ruling party dismissed immediately.

“50 AIADMK MLAs and two MPs are talking to the DMK leadership,” DMK MP and organisation secretary R S Bharathi shot back. “Everyone in the AIADMK wants to join us because we are the real Dravidian party. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, everyone believes that when there is no Periyar, Anna, MGR, Jayalalithaa and Karunanidhi, only Stalin can protect the Dravidian movement. So, I can tell those in the AIADMK, do not spoil your future (by staying in the AIADMK) , you can join us.”

Stalin’s reaction came at a time when the AIADMK has been blaming him for helping O Panneerselvam (OPS) so that he can bring down EPS. On July 11, the AIADMK expelled OPS and his supporters and elected EPS as the interim general secretary. EPS contended on Thursday (after he entered the AIADMK headquarters which was sealed following a clash with OPS’ supporters on July 11) that there was no split in the AIADMK. “A split happens if the party breaks into two. This isn’t a split,” EPS had said. “The General Council took action against a few who acted against the party’s interests by betraying the AIADMK and embarrassing the party.”

On Friday, AIADMK spokesperson D Jayakumar requested the state DGP to provide protection to the party headquarters.