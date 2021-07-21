Stalin signs MoU at investors' meet, says 83,000 new jobs will be created

The Tamil Nadu government has signed investment deals worth ₹28,500 crores in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin at an investors’ meet in Chennai, reported Tamil newspaper Dina Thanthi on Wednesday. The newly signed deals will generate 83,000 more new jobs in the state. Managing directors, CEOs, and senior authorities from 49 companies attended the meeting, and 49 new Memorandum of Understandings were signed, the daily stated.

The investments are made in sectors including automobile parts production, industrial parks, IT and ITES, textiles, and pharmaceuticals. The projects are spread across the state in places like Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Pudukottai, Karur, Erode, Coimbatore, Salem, Tiruppur, Krishnagiri, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Tiruvannamalai districts.

Addressing the event, chief minister M K Stalin said that the Tamil Nadu government is signing 35 MoUs for the new industrial ventures worth ₹17,141 crores on Tuesday. These new investments will generate 55,044 new jobs. The state government has laid the foundation stone for nine projects through which ₹4,250 crores investments have been made in the state and these nine projects would generate 21,630 jobs. The state government has also inaugurated the operations of five industries which made ₹7,117 crore investments generating 6,798 jobs. Collectively, the state has ensured 49 industrial ventures with a total investment of ₹28,508 crores, creating 83,482 new jobs at this juncture, Stalin said.

Stalin appealed to the industrialists based in Tamil Nadu and abroad to invest in the state and create more jobs, contributing to the human development opportunities of Tamil Nadu youth. The government is dedicated to making Tamil Nadu the most investors’ friendly state in South Asia. The objective of the state government is to turn Tamil Nadu into a one trillion economy by 2030, the Chief Minister added.

Stalin also inaugurated a single-window portal 2.0 for the investors during the function. The upgraded single-window portal will integrate 24 departments facilitating new and old investors for their industry-related approvals.

Tamil Nadu industries minister, Thangam Thennarasu, Chief Secretary V Iraianbu, and senior officials attended the event.