Stalin: Take DMK’s achievements to every household to convert it into votes

Chief minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Sunday urged his cadre to work for the DMK to form the government for the 7th time with only a few months to go for the 2026 assembly elections and asked his party men to go door to door to showcase their achievements despite facing hurdles from the BJP led Union government. “We have faced so many struggles because of the BJP-led Union government. But, we have changed those troubles into achievements for every household and they must be converted into votes,” Stalin said in Dharmapuri district. Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin and others during DMK youth wing's regional conference in Thiruvannamalai on Sunday. (PTI)

He was speaking at the family wedding of former minister P Palaniappan in Dharmapuri district. “On top of this the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is going on. Only half our work is done. We cannot rest until the results of the 2026 election results are announced.”

The DMK government’s flagship scheme - Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai - where the state gives ₹1000 cash to women heads of families every month has emerged as a model for social security, said Stalin.

On December 12, he expanded the scheme to cover an additional 17 lakh women. The total number of beneficiaries has now risen to more than 1.30 crore across Tamil Nadu, the chief minister said. On December 13, a report by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) noted that Tamil Nadu recorded the highest GSDP (gross state domestic product) growth in the country, Stalin said.

Speaking before Stalin, DMK ally Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief and MP Thol Thirumavalavan said that in the 2026 assembly elections, the DMK led coalition who are part of the INDIA bloc to save Tamil Nadu from the danger against Tamil Nadu and the Tamil language. The VCK MP also questioned the basis for Union Home Minister Amit Shah to say that the NDA alliance will win in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

“We cannot ignore this claim. The NDA captured power in Bihar and now in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation,” said Thirumavalavan. “The Chief Minister will defeat the conspiracy of enemies just like he has done in the past.”