Stalin writes to Jaishankar: Urge Sri Lanka to allow TN fishermen to attend annual church fest in Katchatheevu

In the backdrop of writing to the union government over repeated attacks on Tamil Nadu fishermen allegedly by the Sri Lankan navy, chief minister MK Stalin on Friday raised another issue about the state’s fishermen not being allowed to participate in an annual church festival in Katchatheevu by Sri Lankan authorities.

Stalin on Friday wrote to external affairs minister Jaishankar to bring to his notice about a festival in St Antony’s Church in Katchatheevu which is celebrated every year during the month of either February or March.

For decades thousands of fishermen from coastal Tamil Nadu mostly from Rameshwaram have sailed to have offered prayers at the festival in Katchatheevu – an uninhabited island in the Palk Bay administered by Sri Lanka and 25 km from the coast of Rameshwaram.

A strategically important land for fishing activities, in 1974, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi ceded Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka through the Indo-Sri Lankan Maritime agreement and this continues to be a political issue in the state. Festivities at the more than a century old St. Antony’s Church is said to have started in 1905.

“The government of Tamil Nadu has been facilitating the safe journey of fishermen devotees of Tamil Nadu who wish to participate in the Festival,” he wrote in the letter. “It has come to my notice that fishermen devotees of Tamil Nadu are not allowed to participate in the annual festival this year, citing various reasons by the Sri Lankan authorities.”

Stalin conveyed to Jaishankar the Tamil fishermen and pilgrims have a spiritual and emotional attachment with this annual church festival.

Stalin requested Jaishankar to urge the government of Sri Lanka to enable the participation of Tamil Nadu fishermen in the festival as it has been an annual tradition.

“The news of denial by Sri Lankan authorities has caused deep disappointment among the fishermen community in the State,” the chief minister said. “I am sure that your efforts will ensure good relations between the people of both countries.”