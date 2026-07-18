Stalin's DMK, Vijay's TVK unite against delimitation, vow to oppose bill

The DMK and the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) have said they will oppose any move to implement the delimitation exercise in Tamil Nadu if a related bill is introduced in Parliament, even though the Centre’s agenda for the monsoon session beginning July 20 does not include the “delimitation package” of which the Nari Shakti Adhiniyam, or women’s reservation Bill, is a significant component.

Ahead of the Assembly elections, Vijay described the proposed delimitation exercise as a “biased” move by the Union government. (File Photo/ANI)

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The issue figured prominently in the DMK’s meeting of Members of Parliament on July 16, where party president M K Stalin instructed MPs to act as a “constructive opposition” while resisting measures that could affect the interests of Tamil Nadu.

Also Read | Kharge calls for all-party meeting on delimitation bill, writes to PM

Speaking to reporters on Friday, DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai said the party would oppose any new legislation brought by the BJP government at the Centre if it infringes upon state rights or violates the Constitution of India.

“The DMK had a meeting of the MPs with our leader M K Stalin and he has instructed them to be constructive opposition and to oppose this delimitation bill which will be against the interest of the States, especially to the state of Tamil Nadu. We stand to lose out if the bill is going to be passed like what happened on the last occasion,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Annadurai said the BJP had indicated that an all-party meeting could be convened on the issue, but added that the party would wait for details before taking a final position. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Annadurai said the BJP had indicated that an all-party meeting could be convened on the issue, but added that the party would wait for details before taking a final position. {{/usCountry}}

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“We will have to wait and see what is going to come out of that all party meeting and what the BJP is going to propose,” he said.

He pointed out that no delimitation bill has been listed among the legislations scheduled for the monsoon session.

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“So, we have to see, and it (delimitation bill) is not listed in the list of bills that has been released by the Parliamentary ministry. So we have to see whether they are going to introduce it, whether there will be any all-party meeting, so all these things are there,” he said.

The DMK has been a vocal opponent of the delimitation proposal. On April 16, this year, Stalin publicly burnt a representational copy of the proposed bill, describing it as a “black law” and alleging that it would adversely affect Tamil people. The proposed legislation and related constitutional amendments were defeated in Parliament the following day after failing to secure the required two-thirds majority.

Also Read | Delimitation Bill to have 50% seat hike for all states, or no support: Supriya Sule

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TVK chief and CM C Joseph Vijay has also opposed the exercise. Ahead of the Assembly elections, Vijay described the proposed delimitation exercise as a “biased” move by the Union government. After assuming office, he reiterated his stand during a visit to Karur on July 10.

“Talks are emerging from the Central government regarding the introduction of Delimitation. Regardless of who introduces it, Tamil Nadu will firmly reject it. We must not allow our rightful representation to be stripped away and we will ensure it is not taken,” Vijay said.

The BJP, however, defended the exercise. Party spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy said, “Delimitation has to happen, it should have happened in the year 2000 itself.”

AIADMK leaders declined to comment on the issue.