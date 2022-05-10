Stalker shoots woman dead before killing self in Andhra

A 31-year-old software engineer shot a 26-year-old woman dead before shooting himself with the same revolver in Andhra Pradesh’s Sri Potti Sri Ramulu Nellore district on Monday, police said.

The incident happened in the afternoon at Tatiparthi village of Podalakur block and the deceased were software engineers, who worked for a company in Bengaluru, but had been working from their respective homes in the same village, police added.

Nellore superintendent of police Ch Vijaya Rao told reporters that the man had been stalking the woman for the last two years. “Both hailed from the same village and had known each other, but there was no love affair between the two. The man had been pestering her to marry him, but she rejected his proposals,” he said.

Last month, the 31-year-old man had sent his family members to the residence of the victim with the marriage proposal, but her parents had rejected it, stating that they were looking for other alliances for her.

“This seems to have angered him. On Monday afternoon, he barged into her house and shot at her with a revolver. Though she managed to escape the first round of firing, he shot again at her head. He pushed down the woman’s sister, who tried to stop him, and fled the spot,” Rao said.

The woman’s parents immediately called an ambulance and took her to the local hospital where she was declared brought dead.

On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and enquired about the incident. They found the body of a man a few metres away from the woman’s house. “He also shot himself dead with the same weapon,” the SP said.

Rao said the revolver had a “Made in US” label and had no licence. “We are inquiring into how he had managed to get the revolver. We have registered a case and are investigating,” he added.

