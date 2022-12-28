Stalker stabs woman 51 times with screwdriver in Chhattisgarh

A 28-year-old man allegedly killed a 20-year-old woman by stabbing her 51 times with a screwdriver in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district last week, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, who is absconding, attacked the woman after she refused to talk to him.

Providing details, Korba superintendent of police (SP) Santosh Kumar Singh said the purported incident took place at pump house colony of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) on December 24 when the woman was alone at home.

The murder came to light two days later when the woman’s brother arrived home and found her in a pool of blood.

“The accused was known to the woman. Investigations revealed that he came to her house for a meeting on December 24 but later, a heated argument took place over the woman’s purported relation with some other person. Miffed over this, the accused allegedly covered her mouth with a pillow and stabbed her 51 times with a screwdriver,” the SP said.

The accused, who hails from Jashpur district, had befriended the woman three years ago when he was working as a conductor in a bus and the woman used to travel in the same bus.

“The accused later moved to Ahmedabad in Gujarat for work and the duo stayed in touch over the phone. After the woman stopped talking to him on the phone, the accused came to meet her in Korba,” the SP said.

“A case has been registered under section 302 (murder) and four police teams have been formed to trace the accused,” he added.