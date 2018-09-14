Stalker stabs woman more than 38 times, kills her in Indore

A 25-year-old woman was killed by a stalker who stabbed her more than 38 times in Indore’s affluent Sanghi Colony on Thursday night, said the police.

Kamlesh Sahu, the accused, was arrested and sent to jail for allegedly attacking Supriya Jain. Police rushed Jain to the nearby CHL hospital, where she was declared dead on Friday.

MIG police station inspector T Kazi said Sahu and Jain were schoolmates in Sagar district. Jain proposed Supriya around six years back, but she refused.

Sahu had then slashed his wrists to frighten Jain and make her accept his proposal. Police said soon after the incident Jain moved to Indore to complete her studies. Six months back, Kamlesh traced her and proposed her again but she refused. He had managed to trace both her office and residence through Facebook and used to stalk her, Kamlesh told police.

Qazi said around seven days back he decided to kill her and was waiting for an opportunity.

First Published: Sep 14, 2018 22:52 IST