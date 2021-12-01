Home / India News / Stalled bills to be tabled in Parliament today
india news

Stalled bills to be tabled in Parliament today

The Dam Safety Bill has also been on the agenda since Monday but could be discussed in the Rajya Sabha
Reports of committees including those related to information technology, science, and climate change are expected to be tabled in Parliament on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Reports of committees including those related to information technology, science, and climate change are expected to be tabled in Parliament on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Published on Dec 01, 2021 09:40 AM IST
Copy Link
ByMalavika Murali

The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulations) Bill has been rescheduled for introduction in Parliament on Wednesday after Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya was unable to table it on Monday and Tuesday.

The proposed law seeks to regulate assisted reproductive technology services. It was on the agenda on the first day of the Winter Session on Monday, but could not be presented amid Opposition protests. The Opposition parties on Tuesday staged a walkout from both Houses of Parliament in protest against the suspension of 12 lawmakers from the Rajya Sabha.

Also Read | Parliament winter session: Suspended MPs should apologise, says Goyal

The Dam Safety Bill has also been on the agenda since Monday but could be discussed in the Rajya Sabha. It seeks to provide for the surveillance, inspection, operation, and maintenance of dams across the country. The bill was passed in Lok Sabha in 2019 and is still pending in Rajya Sabha.

Reports of committees including those related to information technology, science, and climate change are expected to be tabled in Parliament on Wednesday. Nineteen ministries are scheduled to take up questions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 01, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out