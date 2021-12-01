Stalled bills to be tabled in Parliament today

The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulations) Bill has been rescheduled for introduction in Parliament on Wednesday after Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya was unable to table it on Monday and Tuesday.

The proposed law seeks to regulate assisted reproductive technology services. It was on the agenda on the first day of the Winter Session on Monday, but could not be presented amid Opposition protests. The Opposition parties on Tuesday staged a walkout from both Houses of Parliament in protest against the suspension of 12 lawmakers from the Rajya Sabha.

The Dam Safety Bill has also been on the agenda since Monday but could be discussed in the Rajya Sabha. It seeks to provide for the surveillance, inspection, operation, and maintenance of dams across the country. The bill was passed in Lok Sabha in 2019 and is still pending in Rajya Sabha.

Reports of committees including those related to information technology, science, and climate change are expected to be tabled in Parliament on Wednesday. Nineteen ministries are scheduled to take up questions.