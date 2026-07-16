Stampede-like situation during Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri leaves 2 dead, nearly 100 hospitalised

A stampede-like situation broke out during the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri on Thursday, leaving two dead and nearly 100 others hospitalised, triggering panic among devotees gathered for the annual chariot festival.

Priests and servitors take out a procession as the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra commences, at Jagannath Dham in Puri, Odisha. (@JagannathaDhaam\X)

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The emergency rescue teams evacuated several people on stretchers after a heavy surge of pilgrims gathered near the Singhadwara of the Jagannath Temple, news agency PTI reported.

Security personnel and rescue teams rushed to assist devotees affected by the dense crowd, providing medical attention as the number of pilgrims continued to swell around the three sacred chariots.

Lakhs gather for one of India's biggest religious festivals

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{{^usCountry}} Despite the crowd pressure, the holy town of Puri remained immersed in religious fervour as lakhs of devotees lined the Grand Road (Badadanda) to witness the world-famous Rath Yatra. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the crowd pressure, the holy town of Puri remained immersed in religious fervour as lakhs of devotees lined the Grand Road (Badadanda) to witness the world-famous Rath Yatra. {{/usCountry}}

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Thousands waited for a glimpse of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra as the deities began their annual journey to the Gundicha Temple.

Ancient rituals mark the beginning of the Yatra

The day's ceremonies began with the traditional Pahandi, the grand procession in which the deities are ceremonially brought out from the sanctum sanctorum.

Following centuries-old tradition, Lord Sudarshan, the divine weapon of Lord Jagannath, was taken out first. He was followed by Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and finally Lord Jagannath.

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Before being seated on their respective wooden chariots, the deities performed the customary parikrama of the three newly built chariots — Nandighosha, Taladhwaja and Darpadalana. They were then placed on their thrones in the ritual known as Ratha Bije, marking the start of their annual journey.

Special prayers and royal tradition

The Shankaracharya of Govardhan Peetha, Swami Nischalananda Saraswati, accompanied by his disciples, also visited the three chariots to offer prayers and perform special pujas.

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Another key ritual of the festival, Chhera Pahanra, was performed by the titular King of Puri, Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb. Arriving in a royal palanquin, he swept the platforms of all three chariots with a golden-handled broom and sprinkled fragrant holy water, a tradition that symbolises humility and equality before the Almighty.

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After the completion of the royal rituals and the attachment of the wooden horses to the chariots, devotees began pulling the three chariots at around 2 pm, marking the next stage of the annual Rath Yatra.

(With inputs from Debabrata Mohanty and agencies)