Starlink VP clarifies on India pricing, says website 'not live'; glitch made ‘dummy test data’ visible

Elon Musk-owned Starlink has said that its India website is not live yet, nor the service pricing for customers been announced, clarifying that a glitch led to the test data's visibility. This came after the pricing for Starlink's services in India was seen on its website earlier in the day. Photo for representation(Representative image)

Lauren Dreyer, Vice President of Starlink business operations, took to X to clarify and said, "The Starlink India website is not live, service pricing for customers in India has not yet been announced, and we are not taking orders from customers in India. There was a config glitch that briefly made dummy test data visible, but those numbers do not reflect what the cost of Starlink service will be in India. The glitch was quickly fixed."

“We're eager to connect the people of India with Starlink's high-speed internet, and our teams are focused on obtaining final government approvals to turn service (and the website) on,” she added.

The exact launch date for Starlink India website is still awaited. The Starlink website said “pending regulatory approval” when any Indian address was checked for connectivity. This showed that the full commercial rollout is pending final regulatory and compliance clearances from India’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

Starlink’s entry holds promise for the specific demographic it plans to serve eventually — the large rural population and remote areas.

The company’s network is powered by satellite, which makes its expanse wider. It is engineered to provide an uptime of more than 99.9 per cent, with its equipment capable of withstanding various weather conditions, the company has said.

This can mean a more robust and reliable service for, say, students and small businesses, even local administrations, in rural areas where traditional broadband networks are either non-existent or suffer from poor reliability.