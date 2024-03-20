Startup Mahakumbh Event 2024 LIVE: PM Modi to address entrepreneurs at Bharat Mandapam today

Live

PM Modi will address thousands of prospective entrepreneurs, investors, and business visitors at the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the audience during the inauguration of a startup exhibition.

Startup Mahakumbh Event 2024 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to speak on Wednesday morning at Startup Mahakumbh, where he will address thousands of prospective entrepreneurs, investors, and business visitors. The focus of his address will be on the government's initiatives to enhance emerging sectors like deeptech, agritech, biotech, medtech, and AI.



The Startup Mahakumbh is being held from March 18-20 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The event is organized jointly by apex industry associations, Bootstrap Incubation & Advisory Foundation and Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA). It is supported by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).



Last month, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal discussed the event, highlighting that Indian startups are revolutionizing industries and becoming the cornerstone of the country's economy. He emphasized that aligning an aspirational India with the startup ecosystem will drive economic growth during the period leading up to India's 100 years of Independence, termed Amrit Kaal, aiming to transform India into a developed nation by 2047....Read More

The event has so far attracted participation from leading investors, innovators and aspiring entrepreneurs while hosting over 2,000 startups, over 1,000 investors, more than 100 unicorns, 300 incubators and accelerators, 3,000 delegates, 3,000 future entrepreneurs and over 50,000 business visitors from across the country, the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.