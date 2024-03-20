 ‘Startup Mahakumbh’: PM Modi to address entrepreneurs at Bharat Mandapam today | Details | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
‘Startup Mahakumbh’: PM Modi to address entrepreneurs at Bharat Mandapam today | Details

ByHT News Desk
Mar 20, 2024 08:27 AM IST

Startup Mahakumbh: A three-day government-initiated event aimed at strengthening the startup ecosystem and drawing investments into the sector.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the “Startup Mahakumbh” on Wednesday at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, a three-day event organised by the government to bolster the startup ecosystem and attract investments in the sector.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (YouTube/Narendra Modi)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (YouTube/Narendra Modi)

The event commenced on March 18 and will conclude on Wednesday. Jointly organised by leading industry associations, including Bootstrap Incubation & Advisory Foundation and the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA), the Startup Mahakumbh has received support from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

All about ‘Startup Mahakumbh’

- According to a statement released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, “Startup Mahakumbh” is India's largest startup event and saw “unprecedented participation,” serving as a dynamic platform for all stakeholders in the country's startup ecosystem. The ministry highlighted its significance in fostering growth in emerging sectors such as DeepTech, AgriTech, BioTech, MedTech, AI, and Gaming.

- The event, aimed at nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship nationwide, attracted significant interest from leading investors, innovators, and aspiring entrepreneurs.

- With over 2000 startups, 1000+ investors, 100+ unicorns, 300+ incubators & accelerators, 3,000+ conference delegates, 10+ country delegations, 3000+ future entrepreneurs, and 50,000+ business visitors, it offered a vibrant atmosphere for collaboration and networking, the ministry's statement added.

- Eminent industry leaders and policymakers addressed attendees during the three-day event, emphasising startups' pivotal role in driving India's economic progress and development.

- The event featured 10 thematic pavilions, showcasing the breadth and depth of innovation in areas such as Deeptech, AI & SaaS, Fintech, Agritech, Biotech & Pharma, Climate Tech, Gaming & E-Sports, D2C, B2B & Manufacturing, and Incubators.

- A dedicated exhibition area allowed promising startups to showcase their innovative products and services, facilitating valuable interactions and potential investor collaborations.

- Interaction sessions with officials from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) offered insights into various government initiatives supporting startups, including funding schemes, mentorship programs, and regulatory reforms.

- Experts from diverse sectors engaged in thought-provoking discussions concerning the future of Indian startups and their crucial role in driving the country's economic growth.

News / India News / ‘Startup Mahakumbh’: PM Modi to address entrepreneurs at Bharat Mandapam today | Details
