 Nvidia boss Jensen Huang's wish to work on PM Modi's AI plan: ‘I am open for business… spread the word’ - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Nvidia boss Jensen Huang's wish to work on PM Modi's AI plan: ‘I am open for business… spread the word’

ByHT News Desk
Mar 20, 2024 07:34 AM IST

Jensen Huang said that his company is keen to participate in the Indian government's plan to procure 10,000 graphics processing units.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) will help India's transformation from being the IT back office of global companies to the front office for engineering, finance, marketing and sales.

Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang displays products on-stage during the annual Nvidia GTC Artificial Intelligence Conference at SAP Center in San Jose, California.(AFP)
Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang displays products on-stage during the annual Nvidia GTC Artificial Intelligence Conference at SAP Center in San Jose, California.(AFP)

"When I meet with the leaders in India, it is very clear to them that this is one of the greatest opportunities for them to reskill themselves. Instead of the back room of companies, they will now become the front room of the companies where value is created," he said as per Moneycontrol.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read more: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang believes their is ‘low probability of success’ if company is started because of this reason

He continued, “AI is used for engineering, marketing, sales, finance, business operations, marketing strategies, all of that is front office. India is looking to come into the front office.”

This comes after Nvidia announced a new generation of AI chips that are 30 times more powerful than the preceding version.

Jensen Huang on working with Indian government

Jensen Huang said that his company is keen to participate in the Indian government's plan to procure 10,000 graphics processing units for domestic startups and researchers as, "If India is buying GPUs for AI, if I can throw my thoughts... Nvidia builds really good AI GPUs. When you go back, please spread the word. If somebody wants to buy GPUs, I am open for business. And we're quite interested in it."

Read more: Nvidia is ‘printing money’: Now more valuable than Mark Zuckerberg's Meta

"India shouldn’t export flour to import bread. Why export data to import AI? Refine it, add value in India," he said.

AI and industrial revolution

Nvidia boss also said that generative AI is creating a new industrial revolution.

Read more: Meet Yotta Data Services' Sunil Gupta: Man behind Nvidia's biggest India AI bet

"In the last industrial revolution, raw material was water and electricity. This time it is data... Generative AI is a new type of factory, a new industrial revolution," he said, adding, “I think AI has already made the greatest contribution to the world as you don't need to learn C++ anymore to be successful. You can be a prompt engineer. When my wife is talking to me, she is prompting.”

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Nvidia boss Jensen Huang's wish to work on PM Modi's AI plan: ‘I am open for business… spread the word’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On