Nvidia boss Jensen Huang's wish to work on PM Modi's AI plan: ‘I am open for business… spread the word’

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) will help India's transformation from being the IT back office of global companies to the front office for engineering, finance, marketing and sales. Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang displays products on-stage during the annual Nvidia GTC Artificial Intelligence Conference at SAP Center in San Jose, California.(AFP)

"When I meet with the leaders in India, it is very clear to them that this is one of the greatest opportunities for them to reskill themselves. Instead of the back room of companies, they will now become the front room of the companies where value is created," he said as per Moneycontrol.

He continued, “AI is used for engineering, marketing, sales, finance, business operations, marketing strategies, all of that is front office. India is looking to come into the front office.”

This comes after Nvidia announced a new generation of AI chips that are 30 times more powerful than the preceding version.

Jensen Huang on working with Indian government

Jensen Huang said that his company is keen to participate in the Indian government's plan to procure 10,000 graphics processing units for domestic startups and researchers as, "If India is buying GPUs for AI, if I can throw my thoughts... Nvidia builds really good AI GPUs. When you go back, please spread the word. If somebody wants to buy GPUs, I am open for business. And we're quite interested in it."

"India shouldn’t export flour to import bread. Why export data to import AI? Refine it, add value in India," he said.

AI and industrial revolution

Nvidia boss also said that generative AI is creating a new industrial revolution.

"In the last industrial revolution, raw material was water and electricity. This time it is data... Generative AI is a new type of factory, a new industrial revolution," he said, adding, “I think AI has already made the greatest contribution to the world as you don't need to learn C++ anymore to be successful. You can be a prompt engineer. When my wife is talking to me, she is prompting.”