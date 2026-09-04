New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, CPI general secretary M A Baby on Friday said the dispute with the CPI over the deputy LoP post in the Keralam Assembly would be resolved through discussions between the two parties' state leaderships. State leaderships to resolve deputy LoP issue, no need for our intervention: CPI(M) gen secy

He was speaking to reporters ahead of the CPI politburo meeting in New Delhi.

"In Keralam, regarding the position of the deputy leader of the opposition, certain discussions are taking place. What is understood from them is that leaders of the CPI and CPI in Keralam will discuss and find a resolution to it," he said.

Asked whether the issue would be discussed by the national leaderships of the two parties, Baby said leaders of the CPI, CPI and CPI regularly meet to discuss various matters.

"But as far as this particular issue is concerned, it is understood that leaders of the CPI and CPI in Keralam themselves can discuss and resolve it," he said.

Baby said the national leadership would intervene only if required.

"If it can be discussed and resolved in Keralam, then our intervention is not required. The information I have from my end is that it will be discussed and resolved," he said.

Asked about the dispute continuing for the past four months, Baby said it had not affected the LDF's ability to function as an effective opposition.

"There is no hindrance. In fact, the way the UDF and the chief minister are functioning, it is as if they are saying, 'Even without the need for an opposition, we are ready to be pushed out ourselves.' That is the manner in which the CM and the UDF are proceeding. But the opposition will do its job as an opposition," he said.

On the Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan's remarks blaming voters in the Payyannur and Thaliparamba constituencies for the LDF's defeat, Baby said it was a media interpretation.

Payyannur and Thaliparamba were won by independent candidates who were later expelled from the CPI after alleging misconduct by party leaders.

"That was a statement made while explaining matters related to a specific constituency. In the State Committee document, which Comrade Pinarayi Vijayan and all other leaders sat together to approve, there is self-criticism. There is self-criticism in the Central Committee document as well. That is the general approach of the party," he said.

"When explaining matters of a specific constituency, emphasis would have been given to priority matters," he said.

Baby also said the CPI and its student wing SFI would cooperate and act on all issues raised by the Cockroach Janata Party that affect youth, students and people.

"That is the stance of the CPI as well. When the protest was launched under the leadership of Abhijeet Dipke and Democratic Youth Federation of India, Students' Federation of India, was also in the protest arena, along with other student and progressive student organisations," he said.

Baby said CPI leaders were among the first political representatives to express support when climate activist Sonam Wangchuk arrived in New Delhi for the student protest.

"When Sonam Wangchuk arrived, Comrade Brinda Karat and I were among the very first political party representatives to reach there and declare our support. Therefore, regarding all the issues CJP raises that affect the region and the people, the approach will be to cooperate and work together," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.