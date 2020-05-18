e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 18, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / States cannot dilute restrictions under lockdown 4 guidelines, says Centre

States cannot dilute restrictions under lockdown 4 guidelines, says Centre

The MHA said that the states “may prohibit certain other activities or impose restrictions” as necessary.

india Updated: May 18, 2020 13:36 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The country entered the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown to fight coronavirus on Monday. (Photo by Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times)
The country entered the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown to fight coronavirus on Monday. (Photo by Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times)
         

The states and union territories were advised against diluting restrictions under the lockdown 4.0 guidelines by the Centre on Monday as the country entered the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown to fight coronavirus.

The restrictions will remain in place till May 31.

“As emphasised in my earlier letters, I would like to reiterate again that states/union territories cannot dilute restrictions imposed in the MHA guidelines. States/UTs, based on their assessment of the situation, may prohibit certain other activities in various zones, or impose such restrictions as necessary,” home secretary Ajay Bhalla said in a letter.

The ministry underlined that the new guidelines have been issued after taking into consideration the views of the state governments following the video conference held by Prime Minister Modi with the chief ministers on May 11.

“I would urge you all to ensure compliance of the new guidelines and direct all concerned authorities for their strict implementation,” the secretary added.

Under the new guidelines, the states will now categorise red, orange and green zones taking into consideration the revised guidelines issued by the ministry of health. Inside these zones, containment and buffer zones will be identified by the district administration. In containment zones, only essential services will be allowed.

In another significant step that stood out was conditional approval to interstate movement of passenger vehicles and buses with “mutual consent” of the states and the union territories involved.

The home ministry also allowed the resumption of app-based cab services; gave permission to the functioning of all shops, markets and commercial establishments except those in malls; and eased curbs on private offices that were previously allowed to function with 33% staff strength.

Metro train services; domestic and international passenger flights; schools and colleges; hospitality services; cinema halls; shopping malls and dine-in restaurants; and religious and political gatherings will continue to be prohibited across the country. Only special trains — a pair of 15 premium trains and those ferrying migrants to their homes — will run in this period.

Also, the ban on non-essential travel between 7pm and 7am will continue. Spitting and consumption of liquor, gutkha and tobacco in public places continue to be banned.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Cyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In