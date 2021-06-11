States, Centre needs to work as team: Kejriwal responds to Prasad's 'jumla' remark

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday hit back at the Centre as he said the Centre should work along with the state governments for the progress of the country instead of abusing and clashing with them. His response came after Union minister and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad called the Delhi government's doorstep ration delivery scheme a 'jumla'

"Today people want to see such a leadership at the Centre which, instead of abusing and fighting the state governments all day, takes everyone along. The country will progress when 130 crore people, all the state governments and the Centre work together as Team India. So being rude is not good," Kejriwal's tweet, in Hindi, read.

The Union minister earlier took a dig at Kejriwal's ration delivery scheme as he said how is the chief minister promising home delivery of rations when the Delhi government failed to provide oxygen to the people during the time of crisis. He accused the Delhi government of being controlled by the ‘ration mafia’.

"Arvind Kejriwal ji is talking about delivering ration in every household. He could not deliver oxygen...could not deliver medicine from mohalla clinics. Doorstep ration delivery is also a jumla. The Delhi Government is under the control of the ration mafia. Arvind Kejriwal ji should answer why 'One Nation, One Ration Card' was not implemented in Delhi? What is the problem?" news agency ANI quoted Prasad as saying.

Prasad also asked the chief minister on why the One Nation One Ration Card scheme was not implemented in the national capital.

"Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, like last year, this time also free ration is being given to the poor till November. 'One Nation, One Ration Card' is a very important scheme started by the Government of India. the scheme is running in 34 states and union territories of the country. So far 28 crore portable transactions have been done on it," Prasad said, reported ANI.

The Union government provides food grains to the states and Union territories for distribution via ration shops through subsidies and spends ₹2 lakh crore annually for this. Wheat is provided at ₹2 per kg and rice at ₹3 per kg across the country, Prasad informed.

The chief minister on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the implementation of the doorstep ration delivery scheme, after he slammed the Centre on Monday for halting the implementation of the scheme.

On June 6, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had lashed out at the Centre for preventing the launch of the scheme and said that the BJP party is only interested in abusing Arvind Kejriwal.