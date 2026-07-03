New Zealand announces PM Modi's maiden visit to country; FTA to remain in focus

In a post on X, he said, “I'm delighted to announce Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make his first official visit to New Zealand next week. India is one of the world's largest and fastest-growing economies, and a country of enormous importance to New Zealand's economic prosperity. We are taking the two countries' relationship to the next level with our New Zealand-India Free Trade Agreement, signed in April, which will deliver more jobs, higher exports and stronger economic growth for New Zealand.”

Luxon said that the leaders will take the two countries' relationship to the next level with the New Zealand-India Free Trade Agreement .

Prime Minister of New Zealand , Christopher Luxon on Friday announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make his first official visit to New Zealand next week.

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"This will unlock new opportunities to grow our goods and services exports into a market of 1.4 billion people - bringing more money into Kiwi communities, creating jobs and lifting wages," Luxon further said in his post.

Earlier on May 6, New Zealand Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay stated that the two-way trade between India and New Zealand is poised to double within a few years as both nations finalize a high-quality Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

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Speaking exclusively to ANI, the Minister noted that the FTA caters to New Zealand's consumers who seek high-quality goods and services, which, he mentioned, are readily available in the Indian market. The New Zealand government is committed to promoting up to USD 20 billion in investment into India over the next 15 years.

To facilitate this flow of capital, the Indian government agreed to establish a special New Zealand "single desk" to streamline and accelerate investment clearances. "The Indian government has agreed to set up a special New Zealand desk or single desk to help clear those investments, and so they can take place a lot more quickly. It's easier for New Zealanders to invest," he said.

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In April 2026. India and New Zealand announced the signing of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) marking a historic milestone in bilateral economic relations. It is a comprehensive framework encompassing market access, agricultural productivity, investment, talent mobility, collaboration in sports, tourism, and people-to-people ties. The FTA is designed to benefit manufacturers, farmers, MSMEs, women entrepreneurs, students, and skilled professionals across both nations.