Covid-19 guidelines: Centre’s nod to states, UTs to implement strict laws against persons not wearing face masks

india

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 17:01 IST

In order to ensure consistency in the practice of wearing face masks among people, states and union territories may consider implementing stricter rules, the Union ministry of home affairs said in its new guidelines released on Wednesday.

“In order to enforce the core requirement of wearing of face masks, states and UTs may consider administrative actions, including imposition of appropriate fines, on persons not wearing face masks in public and work spaces,” the home ministry said.

The Centre’s fresh guidelines ‘Guidelines for Surveillance, Containment and Caution’, will come into force from December 1. MHA’s new guidelines against the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the chief ministers of all states and Union territories where the leaders discussed the current coronavirus situation in the country and measures to counter it.

In the new guidelines issued on Wednesday, the states and UTs have been urged to promote appropriate behaviour and strict laws against Covid-19 such as use of face masks, hand washing hygiene and maintaining social distance in public places.

“State/ UT governments shall take all necessary measures to promote Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and to ensure strict enforcement of wearing of face masks, hand hygiene and social distancing,” the home ministry said.

The Centre further said that the National Directives for Covid-19 Management shall continue to be followed throughout the country, so as to enforce Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

“Local district, police and municipal authorities shall be responsible to ensure that the prescribed Containment measures are strictly followed and State/ UT Governments shall ensure the accountability of the officers concerned in this regard,” the ministry added.