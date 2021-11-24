States, UTs still have over 210 million unutilised Covid vaccines: Centre

More than 210 million doses of balance and unutilised Covid-19 vaccines are still available with the states and Union territories (UTs) to be administered to eligible beneficiaries, the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) said on Wednesday.

“More than 1,310 million vaccine doses have been provided to states/UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category,” a statement by the health ministry read.

The central government kickstarted the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination throughout the country on January 16, 2021. Initially, the vaccination was for healthcare and frontline workers, but was extended to various other beneficiaries over the next few months. Starting May 1, Covid-19 vaccination was made available to all adults aged 18 and above in the country and from June 21 onwards, the Centre launched a “new phase of universalisation of Covid-19 vaccination.”

“In the new phase of the universalisation of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, the Union government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and UTs,” the health ministry statement added.

India’s cumulative Covid-19 vaccination surpassed 1,180 million as of Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the country on Wednesday witnessed a major surge in the new fatalities with 437 people succumbing to the infection. The death toll now stands at 466,584. What can be deemed as concerning for Kerala is that of these 437 fatalities, the state accounted for 370 deaths.

As far as fresh cases are concerned, with 9,283 new infections, India’s overall toll stands at 34,535,763. As many as 10,949 new recoveries have helped the total number of recovered patients in India to reach 33,957,698.