Stay home, stay safe: Kejriwal appeals as Delhi enters first day of lockdown

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed to residents of the national capital to stay at home and follow the restrictions as the city entered the first day of the lockdown, in effect until April 26. "Lockdown has started in Delhi from today. This decision has been taken in view of your health and safety. Please cooperate with the government in this, stay at your home, avoid infection," Kejriwal’s tweeted in Hindi.

On Monday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government locked down Delhi for six days until next Monday seeking to control a raging coronavirus outbreak. Over the last few weeks, the Covid-19 cases in the national capital have skyrocketed, breaching the records of previous waves. "Delhi's health system is at a tipping point. The Covid-19 situation is pretty critical. If we don't impose a lockdown now, we will be looking at a bigger disaster," Kejriwal said in a virtual briefing on Monday.

During the period of the lockdown, all establishments and services have been asked to remain shut. Only those who are engaged in essential work have been exempted.

Following the lockdown announcement, tens of thousands of migrant workers tried to leave the Capital, fuelling fears they could become a potential carrier of the virus and spread it to their hometowns.

Earlier in the day, lieutenant governor Anil Baijal appealed to the migrant workers to not leave Delhi and assured all help from the government to take care of their needs while lockdown is in effect, news agency ANI reported.

On Monday, the city recorded a surge of 23,686 cases of the coronavirus disease. It was a slight dip after Delhi logged more than 25,000 cases for days. It also reported 240 deaths in the span of 24 hours--the highest-ever fatalities registered in a single day in the national capital.

India has the world's second-highest caseload with more than 15 million confirmed cases of Covid-19.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON