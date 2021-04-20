IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Stay home, stay safe: Kejriwal appeals as Delhi enters first day of lockdown
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)
delhi news

Stay home, stay safe: Kejriwal appeals as Delhi enters first day of lockdown

  • On Monday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government locked down Delhi for six days until next Monday seeking to control a raging coronavirus outbreak.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 20, 2021 12:34 PM IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed to residents of the national capital to stay at home and follow the restrictions as the city entered the first day of the lockdown, in effect until April 26. "Lockdown has started in Delhi from today. This decision has been taken in view of your health and safety. Please cooperate with the government in this, stay at your home, avoid infection," Kejriwal’s tweeted in Hindi.

On Monday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government locked down Delhi for six days until next Monday seeking to control a raging coronavirus outbreak. Over the last few weeks, the Covid-19 cases in the national capital have skyrocketed, breaching the records of previous waves. "Delhi's health system is at a tipping point. The Covid-19 situation is pretty critical. If we don't impose a lockdown now, we will be looking at a bigger disaster," Kejriwal said in a virtual briefing on Monday.

During the period of the lockdown, all establishments and services have been asked to remain shut. Only those who are engaged in essential work have been exempted.

Following the lockdown announcement, tens of thousands of migrant workers tried to leave the Capital, fuelling fears they could become a potential carrier of the virus and spread it to their hometowns.

Earlier in the day, lieutenant governor Anil Baijal appealed to the migrant workers to not leave Delhi and assured all help from the government to take care of their needs while lockdown is in effect, news agency ANI reported.

On Monday, the city recorded a surge of 23,686 cases of the coronavirus disease. It was a slight dip after Delhi logged more than 25,000 cases for days. It also reported 240 deaths in the span of 24 hours--the highest-ever fatalities registered in a single day in the national capital.

India has the world's second-highest caseload with more than 15 million confirmed cases of Covid-19.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus

Related Stories

Rush of migrant workers at Kaushambi bus stand (opposite Anand Vihar Bus Terminus) hours before the week-long lockdown, on Monday, April 19. (Raj K Raj /Hindustan Times)
Rush of migrant workers at Kaushambi bus stand (opposite Anand Vihar Bus Terminus) hours before the week-long lockdown, on Monday, April 19. (Raj K Raj /Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Delhi L-G holds emergency meeting with CM; govt to provide meals, shelter to migrants

By Sweta Goswami
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 12:22 PM IST
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has also directed to set up a special committee to tackle the issue of migrant movement from the national Capital and principal secretary (home) and special commissioner of police have been appointed as “nodal officers” for migrant labour welfare
READ FULL STORY
Representational Image. (File photo)
Representational Image. (File photo)
delhi news

Delhi Metro closes 20 stations to manage crowds amid curfew

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON APR 20, 2021 12:35 PM IST
Metro began closing the entry to its stations at 6.30am with New Delhi station, which is near the railway station. This was followed by Chandni Chowk, Kashmere Gate, Rajiv Chowk, Jhandewalan, RK Ashram Marg, Karkardooma, Preet Vihar, and Nirman Vihar among others
READ FULL STORY
Police officers and paramilitary forces barricade a road in New Delhi, India, on Monday,(Bloomberg)
Police officers and paramilitary forces barricade a road in New Delhi, India, on Monday,(Bloomberg)
delhi news

Delhi under 6-day lockdown as Covid-19 cases, deaths soar

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 09:12 AM IST
Due to the fear of the extension of the lockdown following Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement, scores of migrant workers were seen crowding at interstate bus terminals to leave Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP