‘Stay where you are, don’t visit hometown’: PM Modi’s fresh appeal to people amid coronavirus crisis

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 20:51 IST

With hours to go for the Janta Curfew, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appealed to the people of the country to stay where they are and desist from travelling from one place to another via trains and buses to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.

“I pray that the city you are in, please stay there for a few days. With this, all of us can stop the disease from spreading. We are playing with our health by crowding railway stations, bus stands. Please worry about yourself and your family, do not leave your house if it is not necessary,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

Advising people to isolate themselves in their own homes completely so that the risk of community transmission could be lessened, PM Modi said, “Fearing Corona, many of my siblings are leaving the cities where they earn a living and are returning to their villages. Travelling in congestion increases the risk of its spread. Wherever you are going, it will also be a danger to people. Will also increase the difficulties of your village and family.”