Steel cut for navy’s 2nd first fleet support ship in self-reliance push

NEW DELHI: A ‘steel cutting’ ceremony at the L&T yard in Kattupalli, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday marked the beginning of production of the second of the five fleet support ships (FFSs) ordered for the Indian Navy last year to boost its capabilities to replenish warships at sea, the navy said on Thursday. The defence ministry signed a ₹ 19,000-crore contract with HSL in August 2023 for the five vessels (X/indiannavy)

The development comes eight months after the ‘steel cutting’ ceremony of the first of the FFSs was carried out at Hindustan Shipyard Ltd (HSL) in Visakhapatnam. The defence ministry signed a ₹19,000-crore contract with HSL in August 2023 for the five vessels to replenish warships at sea and extend their range and endurance for missions.

“Showcasing the strength of public-private partnership, HSL has contracted part construction of two FSS to M/s L&T Shipyard, Kattupalli to effectively utilise the country’s shipbuilding capacity and meet stringent timelines for delivery,” the navy said in a statement. The ceremony was held in the presence of Rear Admiral Vishal Bishnoi, the navy’s assistant controller of warship production and acquisition.

HSL is expected to deliver the first vessel to the navy in mid-2027, with the rest to follow at the rate of one every 10 months thereafter. The vessels will have a length of 225 metre and width of 32 metre.

“On induction, the FSS will bolster the ‘blue water’ capabilities of the Indian Navy through replenishment of fleet ships at sea. These ships, with a displacement of 40,000 tonnes will carry fuel, water, ammunition and (other) stores enabling prolonged operations without returning to harbour, thus enhancing the fleet’s extended reach and mobility,” the statement said.

In their secondary role, the ships will be equipped to carry out humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations, the navy added.

“With a completely indigenous design and sourcing of majority of the equipment from indigenous manufacturers, this project will boost the Indian shipbuilding industry and is in consonance with the government’s initiatives of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Make in India and Make for the World.”

The navy, which currently operates four such vessels commissioned between 1996 and 2011, was scouting for more such ships for several years to cater to its growing replenishment needs amid the expansion of its fleet and increased roles and responsibilities in the Indian Ocean region.

The project will generate employment of nearly 168.8 lakh man-days over eight years.

The development comes at a time when the navy is working on becoming fully self-reliant by 2047 when India celebrates 100 years of independence.