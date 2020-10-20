e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 20, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Stepping out without mask puts others’ lives at risk: PM Modi in address to nation

‘Stepping out without mask puts others’ lives at risk: PM Modi in address to nation

He said that the economy is starting to stand on its feet and markets are full of people as it is festival time, but people should not let the situation deteriorate.

india Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 18:43 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime MInister Narendra Modi addressing the nation on Tuesday.
Prime MInister Narendra Modi addressing the nation on Tuesday.(ANI Photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the people of the country to be careful ahead of the festive season in the wake of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

Addressing the nation, he said that carelessness, like going out without a mask, puts others’ lives at risk.

“Recently, we saw many photos and videos where it is clearly seen that people are not careful anymore. This isn’t right. If you step out without mask, you put your families at risk. We must remember - whether it is America or Europe, cases declined and then there was sudden spike,” PM Modi said in his 12-minute address.

Highlighting the situation across the world, the prime minister said, “Today, the recovery rate in the country is good. The fatality rate is low. 5,500 people out of every 10 Lakh population in India are infected, whereas in countries like the US and Brazil this figure is around 25,000.”

“The fatality rate in India is 83 out of every 10 Lakh population in India, whereas it is more than 600 in countries like the US, Brazil, Spain, Britain,” PM Modi added.

He said that the economy is starting to stand on its feet and markets are full of people as it is festival time, but people should not let the situation deteriorate. “With efforts of every Indian over last 7-8 months, India is in a stable situation we must not let it deteriorate,” PM Modi said.

tags
top news
‘Lockdown may be over but Covid-19 is still around’: PM Modi in address to nation
‘Lockdown may be over but Covid-19 is still around’: PM Modi in address to nation
‘Markets are bright again amid festive season but...’: Top quotes from PM Modi’s address
‘Markets are bright again amid festive season but...’: Top quotes from PM Modi’s address
IPL 2020 live score: Toss can be crucial in KXIP vs DC clash
IPL 2020 live score: Toss can be crucial in KXIP vs DC clash
‘Stepping out without mask puts others’ lives at risk: PM Modi in address to nation
‘Stepping out without mask puts others’ lives at risk: PM Modi in address to nation
FATF plenary meeting: What next for Pakistan?
FATF plenary meeting: What next for Pakistan?
‘When will Chinese troops be thrown out’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at PM
‘When will Chinese troops be thrown out’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at PM
Safeguard rights of NGOs: UN human rights chief to India
Safeguard rights of NGOs: UN human rights chief to India
CSK vs RR Review and KXIP vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
CSK vs RR Review and KXIP vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020Tablighi Jamaat membersOdisha Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In