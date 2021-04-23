Steps taken to resolve the crisis
- No authority must attach oxygen vehicles passing through their state/district to make specific supplies in their area
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 23, 2021 03:48 AM IST
MHA has directed states and UTs to ensure the following:
• No restriction on movement of medical oxygen between states
•No restrictions of oxygen manufacturers or suppliers to supply only hospitals in the state/UT where they are located.
•Free movement of oxygen-carrying vehicles into all cities and towns
•No authority must attach oxygen vehicles passing through their state/district to make specific supplies in their area
•Supply of oxygen for industrial purposes halted from Thursday, till further orders
24*7 control room in Delhi: DDMA sets up 24*7 control room to redress grievances, complaints from city hospitals within 30 minutes