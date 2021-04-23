IND USA
Trucks laden with liquid oxygen coming out of Panipat refinery on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Trucks laden with liquid oxygen coming out of Panipat refinery on Thursday. (HT Photo)
india news

Steps taken to resolve the crisis

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 23, 2021 03:48 AM IST

MHA has directed states and UTs to ensure the following:

• No restriction on movement of medical oxygen between states

•No restrictions of oxygen manufacturers or suppliers to supply only hospitals in the state/UT where they are located.

•Free movement of oxygen-carrying vehicles into all cities and towns

•No authority must attach oxygen vehicles passing through their state/district to make specific supplies in their area

•Supply of oxygen for industrial purposes halted from Thursday, till further orders

24*7 control room in Delhi: DDMA sets up 24*7 control room to redress grievances, complaints from city hospitals within 30 minutes

