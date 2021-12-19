'Still 2.5 years for Lok Sabha': Shashi Tharoor hopeful of opposition unity

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is hopeful of opposition unity against the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha election and believes that the murmurs in different voices will come together to defeat the BJP. "In politics even one week is a very long time. So there is still two and a half years to go for the next Lok Sabha poll. We are hopeful that those who are speaking in different voices will come together to defeat BJP. The goal is to defeat not just the BJP but also its policies and politics," he said at the sideline of his book launch event on Saturday. Trinamool MP Mimi Chakraborty was present at the book launch event.

"My big problem with this government is that there is no good governance for 52 weeks of the year. So having good governance for just one week may not be enough. They (NDA) need to get their act together and serve the entire time of the year and not just once. The problem with this government is that all these (Good Governance Week) are gestures, the politics of symbolism, the politics of slogans. What you need to see is the substance of good governance, which has been missing. All we have is politics of slogans and symbolism.

The assertion of the senior Congress leader comes at a time when the Grand Old Party is struggling to retain its old-timers who are crossing over to the Trinamool Congress in hoards. Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee in her recent visit to Mumbai even questioned the existence of the UPA. “What is UPA? There is no UPA,” Mamata said pushing forward for a third front without Congress being the guardian. “Considering today’s situation and the ongoing fascism, a strong alternative force is required in the country against it. No one can do it alone. We all need a strong alternative and if someone is not ready to fight, then what can be done,” Banerjee said.

Countering Mamata's offensive, Congress president Sonia Gandhi recently called a meeting of the opposition parties to discuss the suspension of 12 MPs in the Rajya Sabha. No invitation was extended to Mamata Banerjee.