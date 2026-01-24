Proceedings in the state legislative council and assembly witnessed repeated disruptions on Friday as the ruling Congress and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party launched sustained attacks on each other over governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s refusal to deliver the full customary address prepared by the state government and subsequent walkout from the inaugural sitting of the joint session on Thursday Stir over Guv walkout rocks assembly session

On Friday, BJP MLCs demanded the immediate suspension of Congress MLC BK Hariprasad, who attempted to stop the governor from leaving the session on Thursday.

Leader of Opposition in the council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy urged the chair to act in that regard. “We will not tolerate this hooliganism. Insult to the governor is an insult to the Constitution,” he said. Addressing allegations by the Congress that the governor showed disrespect to the national anthem, Narayanaswamy claimed that the anthem was not being played at the time of the governor’s exit.

Congress members defended Hariprasad and accused the BJP of politicising the issue. Responding to the allegations, Hariprasad said the governor was expected to remain until the national anthem was played and that leaving earlier amounted to an insult.

Council chairperson Basavaraj Horatti attempted to restore order, reprimanded several members and rejected a point of order raised by Hariprasad before announcing a brief adjournment. “I have asked for the details of the joint session. Let the report come,” Horatti said, adding that the initial note on the alleged insult did not name any individual.

The issue also triggered disorder in the assembly, where the Governor’s brief address prompted sharp exchanges between the ruling and opposition parties. Opposition Leader R Ashok said Congress leaders disrespected the Governor and demanded disciplinary action, drawing parallels with the earlier suspension of BJP legislators for alleged disrespect to the speaker’s chair. He said the Governor had delivered a “sensible speech” and argued that if the national anthem had begun while the governor was present, he would have stayed.

State law minister HK Patil reiterated his claim that the governor had rejected the address without reading it, thereby violating Article 176(1) of the Constitution. He added that the governor left before the national anthem was sung and denied allegations that he had obstructed the governor. Patil demanded an apology from the governor for disrespecting the Constitution and the national anthem.

Outside the House, senior Congress leaders criticised the Governor’s conduct. Congress MLC M. Nagaraju Yadav accused the Central government of influencing the governor and called for his removal. “Action should be taken to remove the Governor immediately. Karnataka does not need a Governor who does not respect the Constitution of India,” he said.

Congress MLA Pradeep Eshwar described the situation as unprecedented. “For the first time in the history of Indian politics, the Governor’s position is at stake,” he said, citing Article 163 of the Constitution and alleging that the Governor was acting independently of the council of ministers.

Transport minister Ramalinga Reddy said the Governor’s walkout was “very unfair” and alleged that governors in opposition-ruled states were being advised by the central government. “Every year, the Governor will come and address the joint session. Whichever government prepares the speech, he must read it,” he said.