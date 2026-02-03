Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty eye sharp rally as GIFT Nifty jumps 800 points after India-US trade deal

The announcement has boosted global risk sentiment, with Asian markets rallying and US stocks reportedly closing higher overnight, led by gains in technology shares.

According to stock market experts, cited by Bloomberg, equities tend to price in economic benefits ahead of time, suggesting a strong start to Tuesday’s session. Analysts expect a gap-up opening, with the Nifty 50 likely to test and potentially break above the 25,500 mark in the near term.

They also advise investors to keep an eye on export-oriented sectors that stand to benefit directly from lower tariffs, including pharma, IT, auto, textiles, and gems and jewellery.

India-US trade deal

US President Donald Trump on Monday announced the India-US trade agreement, waiving the reciprocal 25% tariffs imposed on India for purchasing crude oil from Russia and cutting tariffs on Indian goods from 25% to 18%. With the additional duties removed, Trump’s tariffs on India are set to fall sharply from 50% to 18% once the deal is implemented. He also announced that India will cut its tariffs and non-tariff barriers on US goods to zero.

The trade agreement has been seen as a major positive for Indian equities, particularly export-oriented sectors, as it signals improved trade relations between the two countries and reduced cost pressures for businesses.

GIFT Nifty signals a big gap-up start

GIFT Nifty was trading around the 25,939 level early Tuesday, reflecting a premium of nearly 797 points over the previous close of Nifty futures.

This sharp premium suggests a gap-up opening for domestic benchmark indices, with investors closely watching whether the Sensex and Nifty can scale fresh record highs during the session.

Indian markets end sharply higher on Monday

Indian benchmark indices had already logged strong gains on Monday, recovering part of the losses from the earlier session.

The Sensex jumped 943.52 points, or 1.17%, to close at 81,666.46, while the Nifty 50 rose 262.95 points, or 1.06%, to settle at 25,088.40.

Some concerns remain

Despite the upbeat mood, not all challenges have disappeared. According to a report by Bloomberg, corporate earnings this season have been mixed, and investors are awaiting clarity on India’s reported commitment to purchase $500 billion worth of goods from the US under the deal.