Stone pelters’ posters to be displayed in wake of Sambhal violence

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday said that it will make those involved in the violence in Sambhal pay damages for the public property vandalised in Sunday’s violence and put up posters of “stone pelters” at public places even as Opposition MPs demanded a discussion in Parliament on the issue. Police personnel stand guard at a barricaded street in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. (PTI)

Moradabad divisional commissioner AK Singh said police have so far retrieved photographs and video footage from CCTVs showing 75 people suspected to be involved in the stone pelting and vandalisation of public property. “The perpetrators of violence will be forced to pay for the damage to the public property,” Singh said.

The recovery will begin as soon as the suspects are identified, he said. Singh added that the police have identified three juveniles who were involved in the violence and are counselling them.

An Uttar Pradesh government spokesperson said that a reward will be announced for information leading to the arrest of the suspects. “The Uttar Pradesh government is adopting a firm stance against the individuals involved in the Sambhal violence. Posters of the stone pelters and miscreants will be displayed publicly, and recovery of damages will be sought. A reward may also be announced for information leading to their arrest,” an official spokesperson said.

Four people died and scores, including police personnel, were injured in Sambhal on Sunday after violence erupted over a court-ordered survey of the city’s Shahi Jama Masjid in Kot Garvi area, following a petition claiming that a Harihar temple once stood at the site.

At least 25 people, including two women, have been arrested so far on charges of rioting. Police have registered seven First Information Reports (FIRs), naming 25 people, including the Samajwadi Party MP Zia ur Rahman Barq and Sohail Iqbal, the son of the local Samajwadi Party MLA. More than 2,000 unidentified people have been mentioned in the FIRs.

Meanwhile, the situation in the city returned to normal but deployment of forces was being maintained. Divisional commissioner Singh said, “Situation in Sambhal is normal. Administration is in continuous touch with people and efforts are underway to restore trust. As a precautionary measure, force are deployed in the area where the incident took place. A review will be done to take a decide on the restoration of internet services.”

Samajwadi Party MPs on Wednesday demanded a discussion on Sambhal violence in Parliament and a probe monitored by a Supreme Court judge.

“We want a discussion on Sambhal incident. Many of our MPs have issued notices to the Speaker seeking a discussion on the issue. We want to speak on the floor of the House about the inhuman behaviour of police and the administration against people,” SP MP Dimple Yadav said.

Sambhal MP Barq on reiterated his claim that the administration named him in the FIR as part of a “cover-up”.

“Police have mentioned my name in the report to hide the truth, to hide their negligence and so that I cannot help my people. I will keep raising my voice for my people to get them their rights and justice.” the Samajwadi Party MP said in New Delhi.

SP MP Dharmendra Yadav demanded a Supreme Court judge-monitored probe. “The probe into the Sambhal incident should be conducted under the watch of a Supreme Court judge, because no one trusts the administration any more. The administration was behind the whole incident,” he alleged.

The post-mortem reports of the four deceased — Ayan, Bilal, Naeem and Kaif — came out on Tuesday, but was not made public.

A local police official confirmed that no bullets were recovered during the autopsies since they exited the bodies of all four men. Citing the reports, he said Ayan suffered a bullet wound in the abdomen while the other three were wounded in their chest, he added.

The police, however, reiterated their claim that the police did not fire at the protesters. “Cops only fired rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse the mob after it resorted to pelting stones,” divisional commissioner Singh had said.